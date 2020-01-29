Harold E. “Harry” Ulman, 93 of New Riegel, passed away at 5:16 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Independence House, Fostoria.

Harry was born February 2, 1926 in New Riegel on the family farm to the late Elmer and Oliva (Elchert) Ulman. He married Ruthann E. Orians on November 5, 1949 at St. Josephs Catholic Church, Salem Twp., and she preceded him in death December 4, 2015.

Surviving are children, Richard (MaryJo) Ulman of Clyde, Barbara (the late Kim) Young of New Riegel, Lou Ann Shine of New Riegel and Eugenia Ulman of The Villages, FL; grandchildren, Maggie (Matt) Standen, Jeremy Young, Dylan (friend-Karolina) Young, Tim (Amanda) Young, Andrea Shine and Stephaine (John) Herrington; and great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Aiden, Reis, Case, Brandon, Ocean, Spencer, Jasmine, Noah, Logan, Scout, Eleanore, Gabby and Gavin.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Ronald Ulman; grandson, Richard F. Ulman; sisters, Louise Reinhart, Dorothy Snyder and Viola Montpetit; and a brother, Raymond Ulman.

Harry was a 1944 graduate of New Riegel High School, member of All Saints Parish, New Riegel, and a lifelong Seneca County Farmer. He was a WW II Army Air Corp veteran serving in Guam and the Philippines. He was a very active member of New Riegel American Legion Post 354 for over 74 years, was Sergeant at Arms for 25 years and 5th District Sergeant at Arms for 4 years. He was also a member of the VFW-Carey, New Riegel Moose and Catholic Order of Foresters Court 52.

He enjoyed wintering in Florida and spending peaceful time in his woods. He was a hard worker and loved playing cards with family and friends.

Visitation is Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH, where an American Legion Memorial Service will take place at 7:30 p.m.

Visitation will also be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at All Saints Catholic Church, New Riegel. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Timothy Kummerer presiding.

Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery with military honors provided by the New Riegel American Legion.

Memorials are suggested to Edward Grine American Legion Post 354, Bridge Hospice Care or the All Saints Parish.

Online expressions of sympathy and shared memories may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.