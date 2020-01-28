Mitchel S. DeLaRosa, 33 of Fostoria, passed away Saturday afternoon, January 25, 2020 at his home.

He was born April 22, 1986 in Fostoria. He attended Fostoria City Schools and was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church.

He is survived by his parents, Bonifacio DeLaRosa and Maria (Yebra) DeLaRosa; wife, Samantha Garcia; children, Aracely, Soleil and Miguel DeLaRosa; stepdaughter, Serenity Nowles; and brothers and sisters, Michael S. DeLaRosa (twin and best friend), Bonifacio (Beverly) DeLaRosa Jr., Donna (Chris) Bruce, Brenda (John) Bernal, Janet Banks, Bertha Rumschlag, Diane (Donald) Hook, Yvonne (Ted Cramer) DeLaRosa Wolf, Priscilla Esquivel, Rosemarie (Israel) Lopez, Matthew Bernal and Dewey Chancey.

Visitation is Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 242 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria, with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Cemetery. A lunch and gathering will then be held in St. Wendelin Parish Hall — feel free to bring a favorite dish.

Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice c/o the funeral home.

