Robert Eugene Smith, 93, of Fostoria, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Independence House. He was born on October 20, 1926 in Findlay, OH to the late John I. and Nancy F. (Marquart) Smith.

He married Rosemary (Heilman) Smith on January 22, 1950, in Tiffin, OH. Robert is survived by his wife of 70 years, children Rhonda R. Smith and Ryan R. (Pamela) Smith, both of Fostoria, grandchildren Nichole (Mark) Renske of Mason, OH, Wesley Smith of Dublin, OH, and Courtney (Ben) Reis of Sycamore, OH, great grandchildren Camryn and Kendall Renske, and brother Wayne (Juanita) Smith of Bloomdale.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by siblings John (Carol) Smith, Virginia (Frank) Sterling, Irene (Irv) Moyer and Delbert (Loretta) Smith.

Robert was employed by the Flechtner Packing Co. for 40 years, and retired from Wyandot Provisions Co. (Nevada) in 1988. He served in the U.S. Army 1945-47, stationed with the Army of Occupation in Japan for eighteen months. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, a life member of Wesley Village Association, a charter member of Fostoria Glass Association, AARP, and the Fostoria Chapter of the American Red Cross, volunteering with the blood mobile set-up crew for fifteen years. He was a former member of the American Legion.

There will be a private, graveside service, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net