Home Obituaries Mitchel S. DeLaRosa Advertisement || Obituaries Mitchel S. DeLaRosa By Review Times - January 27, 2020 1 Mitchel S. DeLaRosa, 33, of Fostoria, died Saturday. Arrangements are pending at Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria. Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obituaries Jacqueline Saxton-Chancey Obituaries Harry Logan Obituaries Robert E. Smith TRENDING Discovery Center to host youth program January 25, 2020 If it’s fake, it’s not news January 25, 2020 Woman aviator has encountered little turbulence January 25, 2020 CIRCULARS Save-A-Lot Grocery Ad November 20, 2019 Kroger Fostoria | Weekly Flyer November 20, 2019 More Shopping Flyers November 19, 2019