Jacqueline Saxton-Chancey, 61, of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay, Ohio. She was born May 12, 1958 in Marion, Ohio, to Jack & Sheila (Cusick) Saxton. She married Carl Chancey September 24, 1977, in Fostoria.

Carl died April 23, 2017.

Surviving are son Robert (Fiancé Jessie Rollins) Chancey of Port Clinton, daughter Candice Hammer of Tiffin, brothers Steve & Jeff (Marti) Saxton, both of Tiffin, grandchildren Abigail, Madison, Aliyah Chancey, Kayla Schindler, 4 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and grandchild Tristan Schindler.

Jacqueline was a homemaker and a 1977 Graduate of Tiffin Columbian High School.

She was an avid reader and OSU football fan. She also loved movies, the Walking Dead and attending Norwalk’s Night Under Fire races, but most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Fountain Cemetery’s veteran memorial chapel with Roger Rollins officiating. Burial will be in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to a humane Society or charity of the donor’s choice.

Local arrangements were handled by Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home. Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.