Harry (Bill) Logan went to be with his Lord on January 25 after a long battle with cancer.

He was born on August 7, 1947. He served in the Air Force from 1966-1970. He retired from the Fostoria Post Office in 2006. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joyce (Joy), son Lance and 2 grandsons, Talin and Korbin Logan.

One of his greatest joys was working and serving with the staff and students at Heritage Christian School in Findlay, OH.

A service will be held at Faith Baptist Church in Muskegon, MI.