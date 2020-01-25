Melody Ann Whitman, 59, passed away December 31, 2019 in Wilkes-barre, PA surrounded by people that loved her dearly.

Melody was born in Maysville, Ky on August 25, 1960 to Edmund (deceased in May 2000) and Joyce (living in Fostoria, Ohio) LeForge. She has three brothers; Chris (Carol) LeForge (Fostoria, Ohio), Scott (Holly) LeForge (Stow, Ohio) and Danny (Teri) LeForge (Danny deceased June 2011).

Melody went to high school at Fostoria High School in Fostoria, Ohio and graduated in 1978. She went on to college at Morehead State University in Morehead, Kentucky where she met Robert D. Whitman (Drums, PA) (Son of Kathleen Whitman deceased in 1978). The two fell in love and married August 16, 1980. Shortly after marriage they started their family. Emily (Glenn) Gulley (Flemingsburg, Ky), Jon (Jessica Hale) Whitman (Corpus Christi, Tx), and her youngest, Rebecca (Mike) Recca (Drums, PA).

Melody was preceded in death by her oldest granddaughter (who gave her the name Mawmaw) Alexis Polley (Clearfield, Ky deceased May 2013.) She loved all of her grandchildren dearly. Michael Recca (Florida), Melissa Recca (Florida), Gage Gulley (Kentucky), Chloe Whitman (Virginia), Landon Whitman (Virginia), Emmalynn Whitman (Virginia), Aiden Hale (Texas), Robbie Whitman (Texas), and Dillon Sommers (Pennsylvania).

Melody was loved by all who came in contact with her. She had a smile and a spunk that could brighten anyone’s day.

There will be no calling hours, her husband and children will have a memorial service at their convenience.

Arrangements are by Daniel J. Hughes Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the American Cancer Society.