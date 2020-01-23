Lola Mae Billock, 84, of Carey, died Tuesday at her residence.

She was born May 10, 1935, to the late Orville and Effie Pearl (Abbott) Stickler.

She married George Henry Daughenbaugh and they divorced. She married John Billock, Jr., and they divorced.

Surviving are her children: Roger Daughenbaugh of Carey, Robin (Bob) Coppus of Fostoria, Ronald Thomas “Doogle” Daughenbaugh of Findlay, Tony Daughenbaugh of North Baltimore, Tracy (Toni) Daughenbaugh of Upper Sandusky and Tim (Marsha) Billock of White Lake, Michigan; sisters Judy Meade and Betty Spradling and brothers, Butch Stickler and Bob Stickler.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Friday, at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. The funeral service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, at the funeral home with the Rev. William Schultz officiating. Burial will follow in Wharton Richland-Union Cemetery, Wharton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses and sent to 225 West Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

