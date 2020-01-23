Dennis Buckner, 73 of Waterville, formerly of Fostoria, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Heritage of Waterville.

He was born August 15, 1946 in Fostoria, Ohio, to James and Elsie Jean (Brink) Buckner. He married Diana Fickle February 24, 1973 in Fostoria, Ohio.

Surviving are his wife, Diana Buckner; son, Marcus Buckner; daughters, Sarah Buckner and Donna Buckner, all of Fostoria, sister, Beverly Jean Buckner of Missoula, Montana; brothers, Ronald (Kay) Buckner of Columbus and Jeffrey Buckner of New York City, N.Y.; and grandchildren, Amber Rice, Lucas and Brian Wonder.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Dennis was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a 1965 graduate of Tiffin Columbian High School.

He enjoyed music and spending time with his family.

Burial will be private at Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio.

Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, is assisting with local arrangement.

Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

