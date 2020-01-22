Cindy J. (Dick) Smith, 65, formerly of Fostoria, Ohio, died January 18, 2020 at her home.

She was born September 26, 1954 in Fostoria, Ohio, to Dale and Ila (Hunker) Dick. She married Richard R. Smith on December 28, 1989, and he survives, currently in Pasadena, MD.

Dr. Smith is survived by six children, Heather (Marvin) Nowell of Texas, Cristen (Don) Cornell of Minnesota, Troy (Melanie) Smith of New York, Mark Smith of Missouri, Ben Smith of Maryland and Gilbert (Jennifer) Luna of California; 16 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by son, Steven E. Swihart; sister, Bobby J. Dembinski; and brother, David Lynn.

First, Cindy was a mom and grandma. Secondly, Dr. Smith was a Fulbright Scholar, a professor of Criminology and worked most recently for the U.S. Department of State and the United Nations in international crime research. She was the first female Director of the United Nations International Crime and Justice Research Institute in Turin, Italy, and named in the 50 most accomplished PhD’s from UC Irvine over the last 50 years.

Cindy previously lived in Italy, Turkey, California, Missouri, Illinois, Virginia, Strongsville, Brunswick and Litchfield, Ohio. Cindy was a participant in the Alpha-Beta Ad and the Montel Williams Show; she was interviewed about the Breakthrough Treatment Program on the radio; she also was interviewed and presented information about artificial intelligence for the United Nations. She also presented information sponsored by the NIJ on human trafficking with Ilknur Altuntas, a judge from Turkey.

Cindy was the first woman director of UNICRI after 50 years of males; first woman Chief of the National Institute of Justice International Center; first Federal Grant given to University of IL, Springfield; first award given by Orange County probation department to a teaching staff.

Cindy also received many recognitions/awards: 1 of 50 PhD graduates from UC Irvine over the 50 years of existence (1 of 3 from International and Government); Fulbright Sr. Researcher Fellowship to study human trafficking in Turkey; UB researcher of the year; Orange County Department of Education teacher of the month; University of Mo, St. Louis most influential professor for students with disabilities and UC Irvine graduate assistant of the year.

Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of The Chesapeake Catholic Church, 8325 Ventnor Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122. Interment Crownsville Veteran Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.