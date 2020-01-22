Annita I. (Pullins) Blackburn, 76 of Findlay, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at her home.

She was born on September 20, 1943 in Ravenswood, W. VA, to Ernest Raymond and Ella Mae (Roliff) Pullins. She married Alan Blackburn on October 16, 1965 in Fostoria, Ohio, and he survives.

Also surviving is her son, Tony Blackburn of Jackson, MI; her brother, Robert (Becky) Pullins of Fostoria; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Elaine Albright and Barbara Dayringer.

Annita was a member of the First Christian Church in Fostoria, a 1961 graduate of Fostoria High School and received her cosmetology degree from Warrner Beauty College in Toledo, Ohio. Annita worked as a hairdresser for many years. She operated the salon at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home and was employed at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral home for over 35 years.

A memorial service will take place on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Chapel at Birchaven in Findlay with Mark May officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.