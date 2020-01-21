Stephen P. Miller, 59 of Fostoria, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his home.

Steve was born February 20, 1960 in Fostoria to the late David A. and Judy L. (Woessner) Miller.

Surviving are daughters, Jennifer M. Miller of Leipsic and Jamie L. Miller of Dayton; grandson, Jaxin D. Miller of Leipsic and Jacqueline (Apple) Miller of Findlay; brothers, Richard “Rich” (Brenda) Miller of Fostoria and Ryan (Jennie) Miller of Texas; uncle, Donald (Judy) Miller of Fostoria; and aunts, Elaine Hunt of Tiffin and Sandra Hayward of Fostoria.

Steve was a 1978 graduate of Fostoria High School. He was a hard working man, with a heart of gold and a great sense of humor. He had worked at Roppe in Fostoria, Cooper in Findlay and retired from O K Industries, Inc. in Fostoria as a millwright. He enjoyed weightlifting, following sports and politics: MAGA TRUMP2020, but most of all Steve loved his family, especially his grandson, Jaxin (Bubbie).

Visitation is Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830, where a service will follow at 4 p.m. Pastor William Bentley will preside.

Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice c/o the funeral home.

Online expressions of sympathy and shared memories may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.