Marian E. Seem, 91 of Risingsun, Ohio, formerly of Bradner, Ohio, passed away at her home on January 20, 2020.

She was born on October 11, 1928 in New Castle, Nebraska, to the late Byron L. and Madge E. (Burgett) Myers. She married Howard S. Seem Jr. on June 1, 1946 in Angola, Indiana, and he passed away on October 8, 2006.

Surviving are her sons, Terry L. (Linda) Seem of Risingsun, Ohio, and Paul D. (Cindy) Seem of Wayne, Ohio; son-in-law, Dan Smith of Bowling Green, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Patty Seem of Portage, Ohio; grandchildren, Angie Elder, Jason (Meghan) Seem, Cory (Deb) Seem, Scott Seem and Mike (Leanne) Lawson; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen K. Smith; son, Robert L. Seem; and grandson, Jay Bond.

Her siblings were Dale, Don, Floyd, Earl, Bonnie Cantor, Anna Marie McMullen and Darlene Stanley.

Marian was a member of New Hope Christian Church, 3700 Girton Road, Wayne, Ohio, and her favorite saying was “God is good all the time.”

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 with Pastor Ron Merritt officiating.

Burial will be in Graham Cemetery near Wayne, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be made to New Hope Christian Church.

