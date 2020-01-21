Kenneth “Kenny” Eugene Cramer, 59 of Fostoria, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020.

He was born September 16, 1960 in Fostoria, Ohio, to the late Harry D. Cramer and Anne L. (Waldron) Cramer.

Kenny is survived by his brothers, Daniel L. (Cyndi) Cramer, Michael D. (Lucy) Cramer and Harry D. (Sherry) Cramer Jr.; and sisters, Catherine A. (Rick) Ferkel and Paula K. Cramer.

There will be no services at this time. Interment will take place at a later date in Fountain Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home (419-435-6694).