Daniel Franklin Hark, 67 of Carey, died at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Ohio State University Wexner Center in Columbus with his family by his side.

Born May 31, 1952 in Fostoria, he was the son of Daniel R. and Alice M. (Hammer) Hark. He married Jean Anne Graham on September 9, 1989 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tiffin. Jean Anne survives in Carey.

He is survived by four children, Jennifer (Michael) Terry and Tracy Burns, both of Queen Creek, AZ, Daniel (Rachael) Hark of Bellevue and Zachary (Danielle) Hark of Carey; two sisters, Janet Fraley of Tiffin and Virginia (Tim) Moore of Carey; and a brother, Kenneth (Tina) Hark of Fostoria.

Friends will be received 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey, with Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv. officiating. Burial will follow at St. Wendelin Catholic Cemetery in Fostoria.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St. Carey, OH. 43316.

