Ray Nathan LaRoe, 31, of Fostoria, passed away at 3:41 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Fostoria Community Hospital.

He was born February 10, 1988, in Tiffin to the late Rayda and Lesia (May) LaRoe.

Surviving is a son, Nathan LaRoe, Port Clinton; brother, Billy J. (Tiffany) LaRoe, Fostoria; nieces, Marissa and Meghan LaRoe; and nephews, Brendan and Liam Rodabaugh. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Cecil LaRoe.

Ray attended Upper Sandusky High School and worked at Bridgestone APM Co., Upper Sandusky. Ray loved his son and was the apple of his eye. Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

Visitation will take place from 2-4 p.m., Saturday January 25, 202,0 at MANN-HARE-HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 407 N. Countyline, Fostoria, OH 44830.

Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice, c/o the funeral home.

Online expressions of sympathy and shared memories may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com