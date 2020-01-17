Donald L. Butts, 89 of Fostoria, passed away at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria.

He was born on October 31, 1930 in Sandusky to the late Leroy Butts and Lucille (Neidler) Byington.

Surviving are brothers, Denny Byington of Sandusky, Terry Byington of Naples, Florida and Mark Byington of Newton, North Carolina; sister, Gail Byington Hill of Naples, Florida; “sister,” Diane Byington of Sandusky; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Gary and Marty Byington.

Don attended all Sandusky schools, graduating in 1948. After high school, Don worked for his stepfather, Wade Byington, co-owner of Byington Bros. Contractors.

The Korean Conflict resulted in his joining the Navy. He spent four years serving on the Aircraft Carriers USS Leyte and Lake Champlain. After completing his military commitment he used the G.I. Bill to attend Bowling Green State University. Following graduation he explored various job opportunities.

He finally accepted a management position with Ford Autolite, a spark plug plant in Fostoria, Ohio. Don remained in Fostoria for the rest of his working career and life. The plant was sold to several different companies during his career. But Don, loyally, remained at the Fostoria plant.

He was a passionate fan of the Sandusky Blue Streak sports teams and the OSU Buckeyes. He also cheered intently for the Indians and Browns. He frequently traveled to watch those teams play. In addition, he played 5 fun years in the Sandusky softball league behind the old IAB club.

Having great memory retention, Don would talk, in detail, about many specific players and games. Visits with friends and acquaintances usually resulted in “Buttsie” having an excellent recollection of many incidents that his audience had forgotten.

His greatest and proudest accomplishment was his excellent management of his stock portfolio. He spent many hours researching and charting data before making buy/sell decisions. Investing filled his alone time for more than 25 years.

While Don never married, he greatly relished his family members and their children. During large family gatherings he took great joy in recalling many stories about family members past incidents. Sadly, Don’s informal role as family historian cannot be replaced. He will, however, be lovingly remembered as an example that a committed work effort and use of the free market system can result in a rewarding, happy life.

Private family burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830.

