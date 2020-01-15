Robert “Bob, Bobby, Bubba” Eugene Speelman passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was 64 years old.

Bob was born in Van Wert, OH, on June 11, 1955. He obtained his master’s degree from Western Michigan University and was most recently the Plant Manager of DS Waters in Newnan, GA. He was in the Plastics Business for over 40 years in OH, WV and GA. He designed and built Plastic Plants and Recycling Plants from the ground up in WV and TX.

He enjoyed watching Ohio State football, was an avid reader, and loved to fish on Lake Erie. He enjoyed memories made in his backyard, especially playing with his granddaughter. He always said, “Build the pool and the people will come.” He prioritized his life by Faith, Family, and Factory. He was known as an incredible Husband, Father, Friend and Boss, and will be remembered for his quick wit, a fantastic sense of humor, and responding to all with the genuine question, “How can I help?”

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne (Haver) Speelman; his children, Carly Speelman and Lauren Speelman; a granddaughter, Wraylie Jo Speelman-Kipp; his parents, Carl and Rosalyn Speelman; a sister, Carla McClure; a brother-in-law, Scott (Kate) Haver; and nieces and nephews, Jordan Haver, Taylor Hoffman, Matthew (Kayla) Speelman and Lucas (Erin) McClure.

The memorial service will take place on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 4 p.m. in the Chapel of McKoon Funeral Home with Pastor Greg McEvoy officiating. Friends are welcome to visit the family prior to the service from 2-4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Newnan-Coweta Angel’s House at www.theangelshouse.org/donate or to Southside Church at 1825 Hwy 34 East, Newnan, GA 30265.

Condolences may be made online at www.mckoon.com.