John D. Losey, 70, of Tiffin, passed away Sunday evening, January 12, 2020, at Bridge Hospice Care, Findlay.

He was born on July 29, 1949, in Tiffin, Ohio, to Robert and Betty (Danback) Losey. On June 26, 1971, he married Sharon Binau.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Losey of Tiffin; sons, Craig Losey of Tiffin and David (Casey) Losey of New Riegel; sister, Nancy Losey of Green Springs; and granddaughters, Taylor, Tori, Madeline and Avery Losey.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, James Losey and Robert Losey, Jr.

John graduated in 1967 from Tiffin Columbian High School and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He owned and retired from Seneca Window & Door, was a youth baseball and basketball coach, basketball referee, an avid golfer, fisherman and was a cat and dog lover. John was a high school sports fan and enjoyed watching Columbian basketball and football and New Riegel basketball.

His funeral will be Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Dr. Brad Binau officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery with military honors being conducted by the United Veterans Council.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4-7:00 p.m. at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883, (419) 447-2424.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Seneca County, Columbian Athletic Boosters, New Riegel Athletic Boosters, Central Ohio Diabetes Association or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

