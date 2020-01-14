Sandra “Sandy” Lee Simpson, 81 of Fostoria, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, in Findlay.

She was born on January 18, 1938, in Fostoria, to the late William Henry and Blanche Marie (Swihart) Potts. She married Marion Lewis Simpson on January 20, 1957 and he survives her.

Also surviving, and cherishing her memory, are six daughters, Mona Louise (Pete) DiCesare of Fostoria, Lana Marie (Scot) Boyd of Fostoria, Lisa Ann (Dave) Harding of Lima, Antoinette “Tonie” (Robert) Ridenour of Fostoria, Maria Lynn (Bryan) Shrock of Marblehead and Melinda Lee (Shannon) Miller of Findlay; grandchildren, Joshua (Tiffany) Podach, Nathan (Erin) Podach, Lindsay (Aaron) Plummer, Kolin (Alissa) Smith, Hillary Smith, Alyssa Miller, Adysson Miller and Chris Ridenour; step-grandchildren, Logan Boyd and Gage Boyd; and great-grandchildren, Maxwell Podach, Sawyer Podach, Bella Podach, Greyson Plummer and Oliver Podach.

She was also preceded in death by sisters, Eileen Martin and Henrietta Croxford; brother, Harold Potts; and a granddaughter, Erica Ridenour.

Sandra was a 1956 graduate of Fostoria High School, and was treasurer of her class.

She worked at Bill’s Men’s and Boy’s Wear from 1960-1998, then went to work for Sky Bank in 1999, where she retired from in 2008.

Sandra loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their school and athletic events. She also enjoyed reading, golfing, boating and fishing. Sandy was an avid Ohio State fan and never wanted to miss a game.

She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Fostoria, and a member of the Fostoria Lions Club, where she was past president, and in charge of public relations for many years. She was on the Fostoria Community Hospital Customer Advisory Council.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St. in Fostoria.

Funeral services will begin 10 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Hope Lutheran Church in Fostoria, with an hour of visitation prior to the service from 9″”10 a.m. with Pastor Jim Michaels officiating. Committal services will follow in the chapel at Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria.

Memorial contributions may be considered to Hope Lutheran Church, Fostoria, or to the Fostoria Lions Club.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.