Bernard “Bernie” C. Conine, 88 of Fostoria, passed away at 10:55 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg, OH.

He was born March 15, 1931 in Fostoria to the late Kenneth M. and Ruth (Fox) Conine. He married Patsy A. Cunningham April 3, 1951 in Sacramento, CA, his wife of 61 years, and she preceded him in death May 30, 2012. He was also preceded in death by a brother, James C. Conine (2004).

Surviving are two daughters, Stephanie (Mark) Schlagheck of Las Vegas, NV, and Kristy (John) Janas of Rossford, OH; a son, William A. (Tammy) Conine of Fostoria, OH; grandchildren, Christopher Schlagheck and Elizabeth (Andre) Smith, both of Las Vegas, NV, Ryan Janas of Rossford, OH, David A. Conine of Alexandria, VA, and Troy L. (Dawn) Conine of Gainesville, FL; and three great-grandsons, Kai and Jayce Smith, both of Las Vegas, NV, and Calvin Conine of Gainesville, FL.

Bernie graduated from St. Wendelin High School in 1949 and later joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a Radar Intercept Officer. After separating from the Air Force he learned to fly.

He then earned his commercial and agriculture pilot’s license. He was employed by Snyder Flying Service as a crop duster and courier pilot. He earned his instrument and multi-engine ratings becoming a corporate pilot for several area companies. As a pilot, he was certified in 33 different aircraft and flew more than 40 years, flying over 12,000 hours.

He became a Firefighter in 1953, working himself up through the ranks to Captain (1965) and then Chief (1973). He retired as Fostoria Fire Chief in 1984. During his time as a chief his greatest achievement was the procurement of the current Fostoria Fire Station.

Over the years he enjoyed spending time with family, friends and dogs. He loved fishing, boating and with his love of fishing he even became a charter boat captain. He liked traveling, woodworking, golfing, bowling and watching Ohio State University and Cleveland Browns Football.

He is a member or former member of the following organizations: St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Fostoria Historical Society, Fostoria United Sportsman, Fostoria Lions Club, Fostoria Airport Committee, Fostoria Pilots Association, Commander of the Civil Air Patrol, Ohio Fire Chiefs Association, International Fire Chiefs Association, Board of Directors of the United Way and American Red Cross.

Visitation is Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830, where a Fire Department Honor Guard will take place.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Wendelin Church with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. A Rosary will be prayed 10 a.m. at the church. Committal services will follow the mass in St. Wendelin Cemetery with military honors provided by the Fostoria United Veterans and then a Fireman’s Last Call. A luncheon will then be served at St. Wendelin Parish Hall.

Memorials are suggested to Fostoria Fire Department, St. Wendelin Catholic Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio c/o the funeral home.

