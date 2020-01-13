Viola Anna Welly, 89, of Tiffin, died at 11 p.m., Friday, at her daughter’s residence. She was born to Mars and Rosella (Blechinger) Reinhart.

Survivors include Kenny James (Sue Couch) Welly, Rose (James) Dariano and Theresa (Mark) Nichols, all of Tiffin.

Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, at Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 S. Monroe St., Tiffin, and one hour prior to the funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, at All Saints Parish, Bascom. Burial will immediately follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Tiffin.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.