Roland “Ron” Arthur Huffman, 77, of Fostoria, Ohio, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at his home. He was born March 20, 1942 in Fostoria to Robert & Eileen (Layman) Huffman.

He married Pamela Good and they later divorced.

Surviving are son Matthew Huffman of Fostoria, daughter Veronique “Roni” Huffman of Fostoria. Grandchildren Zachary and Zara Fournier.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, son Mark A. Huffman & sister Marilyn Miller.

Ron retired in 2007 from Carmeuse Lime Co. in Millersville, OH, where he worked as a lab technician. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran during Vietnam, a 1960 Graduate of Fostoria High School & later received his barber’s license from Tiffin Barber School.

Funeral services will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio with Pastor Mark Self officiating. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to services Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia, Ohio with military honors performed by the United Veterans for Fostoria.

Memorials can be made to the charity of donor’s choice.

