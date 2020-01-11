Michael R. Rathburn, of Carey, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 5:55 p.m. at Hardin Memorial Hospital Emergency Room, Kenton.

He was born on June 2, 1953 in Fostoria, Ohio.

He married Jerelyn Cozad on June 21, 2001. She survives in Carey.

Also surviving are six sons; Randy of Carey, Christopher of Vanlue, Michael, Jr. of Carey, Richard of Bradner, Clint of Carey and Justin of Upper Sandusky, 19 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mike was a member of UAW Local 1803 and retired from CSP after 43 years.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at STOMBAUGH-BATTON FUNERAL HOME, Carey. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Phillip Littlejohn officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 West Findlay Street, Carey, Ohio 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to StombaughBatton.com