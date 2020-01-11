Brenda S. Stahl, 56, of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at her home. She was born on December 24, 1963, in Fostoria, to Robert & Jessie (Thompson) Vanhoose.

Brenda married Gary A. Stahl Sr. on November 20, 1981 in Girton, Ohio, and he survives. Also surviving are children Ashly, Aaron & Gary Stahl Jr., all of Fostoria; sisters, Melissa (Wes) Stahl, Shawna Haynes & Selena Vanhoose-Parker, all of Fostoria, Wanda (Terry) Patterson of KY; brothers, Mike (Mary) Vanhoose of Fostoria, Jerry (Jenny) Vanhoose of FL; 13 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Stephanie Stahl-Bishop and brothers Charlie & Robert Vanhoose Jr.

Brenda was a homemaker and a member of the Fostoria Eagles Club, VFW & American Legion.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria with the Reverend Michael Ferguson officiating. Burial will be in Knollcrest Cemetery in Arcadia, Ohio.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net