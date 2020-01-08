Robert George Swartzmiller “Bob,” 75, passed away Monday morning January 6, 2020.

He was born May 18, 1944 to Walter George Swartzmiller and Florence “Flossy” Margret Gase, who preceded him in death. He lost his father in June of 1944 and his mother then married his special caring father, Joseph Mason Fruth.

He is survived by his wife, Susie (Robbins), they were married on March 16, 1967 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Greely, CO; as well as his sons, W. George of Tiffin and Robert Michael (Alicia) of Bascom; three grandsons, Luke of Sandusky, Kenny of Minturn, Colorado, and Chet of Kent; his siblings, Sharon (Mike) Etchen of Fostoria, Richard (Nancy) Fruth of Arcadia, David (MaryAnn) Fruth of Ashland, Rebecca Brooks of Vanlue, Tina Dewald of Tiffin, Thomas (Kristi) Fruth of Carey and Donna (Larry) Ritter of Carey; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews with the Swartzmiller, Gase and Fruth families.

A brother, William “Billy” Fruth, preceded him in death.

Bob graduated from Arcadia High School in 1964 and immediately enlisted in the United States Air Force. His basic training was at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas, where he was trained as a jet engine mechanic. He was then stationed at Warren AFB in Cheyenne, WY. It was during this time when he ventured into the college town of Greely where he happened upon his wife Susie. Bob and Sue were married for two weeks when he received his orders to serve overseas during the Vietnam conflict. He was deployed to Taiwan for 13 months, seven of those months were spent with no communication with family due to Bob being noted missing. Upon his return to the states he picked up his wife in Denver, CO, and finished his enlistment in Smyrna, TN.

Bob worked at several factories in Fostoria and Tiffin, retiring from American Standard after 30 years of service. His favorite times included large parties with family and friends. He was an avid card player, especially poker, and spending time at the local VFW and AmVets, where he was a life member. Bob and Sue were also avid Nascar fans and enjoyed traveling and visiting the local Veteran’s organizations along their travels.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at All Saints Catholic Church, formerly St. Patrick’s in Bascom, with the Rev. Timothy Kummerer officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin.

Burial will follow the services on Friday at St. Andrews cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Seneca County United Veterans Council, Seneca County Project Lifesaver, Bridge Hospice or to the charity of donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.