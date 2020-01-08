Grace P. Arrington, 92 of Findlay, passed away at 2:45 a.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at The Legacy at The Heritage, Findlay.

Grace was born October 3, 1927 in Hancock County to the late Howard and Imo (Kagy) Sterrett. She married Norman D. Arrington June 22, 1947 and he preceded her in death June 27, 2009.

Surviving are three children, Loretta (Jack) Stoner of Eaton Rapids, Michigan, Paulette (Harry) Peluso of Fostoria and Ed (Terri) Arrington of Findlay; half brother, Robert Varner; and half sister, Martha (Jim) Lemley.

Private family graveside services will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Findlay.

Memorials are suggested to Bridge Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoening & Son Funeral Home, Fostoria.