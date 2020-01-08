David Eugene “Ogre” Emahiser, 48 of Arcadia, Ohio, died Monday January 6, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay, OH.

He was born October 16, 1971 in Tiffin, Ohio to Larry and Kathryn (Goodin) Emahiser. He married Wanda Hicks May 29, 1993 in Bradner, Ohio.

Surviving are wife, Wanda Emahiser of Arcadia; mother, Kathryn (Larry) Emahiser of Risingsun; daughters, Charity Emahiser of Fostoria and Patience Emahiser of Arcadia; sons, Anthony Emahiser of Fostoria and Rondal Abshire of Arcadia; grandfather, Donald Elmer Dull; sisters, Mary Suarez, Elizabeth Riddle and Misty (Stewart Michael) Goodin, all of Fostoria; brother, Dustin Woodward of Marion; and grandchildren, Brice, Isabella, Chloe, Melissa, Jackson, Willabelle and Ayden.

He is preceded in death by his father, Doyle “Brad” Woodward; brother, Anthony “Buddy” Woodward; and grandparents, Denton Goodin Jr., Dorothy Dull, Doyt Woodward and Charles and Mary Emahiser.

David worked as an assembler at Molten in Findlay and was a 10-year member and Vice President of the Tri-County Iron Coffins in Fostoria. Ogre loved his motorcycle and would ride it rain or shine, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, 301 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830, with Mike “Boner” Rhodes officiating. There will be a time of food and fellowship at the Tri-County Iron Coffin Clubhouse, 1002 Lynn St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830, after the services on Saturday.

Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to the Emahiser family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.