Ronald M. Holcombe, 70 of Helena, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Bethesda Care Center in Fremont, Ohio.

He was born on October 15, 1949 in Fostoria, Ohio, to the last Durwood Richard and Marjorie Jane (Morrison) Holcombe. He married Virginia Wisander on June 26, 2010 in Bradner, Ohio.

Surviving is his loving wife of 9 years, Virginia; sons, Ryan L. (Sherry) Holcombe of Frankfort, Kentucky, and Ronald Matthew (Noel) Holcombe II of Woolwich, Maine; brother, Richard M. (Carmel) Holcombe of Westchester, Ohio; sisters, Patricia J. (John) Kreais of Risingsun, Ohio, and Marietta Holcombe of Waco, Texas; sisters-in-law, Angie Holcombe of Risingsun, Ohio, and Sherrie Holcombe of Findlay, Ohio; four grandchildren, Matthew (Kayleigh) Holcombe, Charlie Holcombe, Michael (Destiny) Lawrence and Aubrey Holcombe; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert S. Holcombe and Russell T. Holcombe; and sister, Roseann Holcombe.

Ron was a 1968 graduate of Lakota High School. He served his country proudly during the Vietnam War with 12 years in the Air Force and five years in the Navy. He spent 15 years at the Lockheed Martin Government Agency, where he was the weapons director. He was a member of the VFW, Albert Bowe American Legion in Bradner and was a former member of the Masonic Order and the York Rite.

He received his Bachelors Degree from Oklahoma State University and was three hours short of a Masters Degree from the University of Southern Maine. He was an accomplished author, having written the book “Boyz of Bradner.”

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 and from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will start at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan officiating.

Burial will be in Bradner Cemetery near Bradner, Ohio, with Military Honors performed by the Albert Bowe American Legion. A funeral luncheon will be held at the Risingsun Community Center in Risingsun, Ohio.

Memorial Donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

