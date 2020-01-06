Mary L. “Punkin” Johnson, 75 of Fostoria, passed away at her home on Sunday, December 29, 2019.

She was born on March 3, 1944 in Fostoria to John David and Anna (Jones) Johnson.

Mary is survived by her children, Dawn and Brett Johnson, both of Fostoria; grandchildren, Jordan (Shawnna) Johnson of Kentucky, Joshua Johnson of Columbus, Le Shae Johnson of Rossford and Sir William Johnson of Findlay; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Emma, and Levi; and a sister, Linda Moore of Fostoria.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, John Johnson; and a sister, Kathy Johnson.

Mary was a graduate of Fostoria High School. She retired from Airfoil Textron and Inter Metro, and was a U.A.W. Union Steward. She enjoyed bowling, and loved watching football, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and the University of Michigan football teams.

A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St. in Fostoria.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or to ProMedica Hospice.

