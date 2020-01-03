Curtis Risner, 95 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at his home.

He was born on November 15, 1924 in Carey, Ohio, to Boyde and Martha Risner.

He is survived by his son, Steven (Jeanne) Risner of FL; daughter, Vickie Risner of Fostoria; brother, Richard Risner of FL; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great and great great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Linda Hartman; sister, Maxine Risner; and brothers Louis, Clarence, Larry, Virgil, John and Willis Risner.

Curtis graduated from Carey High School. He was a U.S. Army Veteran during WWII, where he reserved the purple heart during his service. He was a member of Tiffin VFW and Tiffin Lodge #77 F&AM.

Curtis requested there would be no funeral services and memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.