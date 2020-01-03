Carl Wilson Jr., 55 of Fostoria, passed away at 6:22 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Astoria Place of Clyde in Clyde, Ohio.

He was born March 24, 1964 in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to Carl and Ann (Miller) Wilson Sr. and his mother survives in Fostoria. He married Deanna M. Graham and she also survives in Fostoria.

Also surviving are three children, Amber, Rebecca and Carl Wilson III; grandchildren; brothers, Kirby Wilson and Brian Wilson; and sister, Debbie Gonzales, all of Fostoria.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Carl was a 1983 graduate of Fostoria High School and had served in the US National Guard. He was a member of the Fostoria United Sportsman Club and was an avid fisherman and hunter.

Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Leon, West Virginia. There will be no local services held at this time.

Memorials may be made to Pick’s Disease, which afflicted Carl, c/o HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 242 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830, which is handling the arrangements.

Online expressions of sympathy and shared memories may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.