A celebration of life for Zola Faye Huston will be held at the Kenton Elks on Friday, January 3rd, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. till 6:00 p.m.; all are welcome to attend, The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Zola passed away peacefully at Fox Run Manor in Findlay on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019. Zola was born on November 14th, 1933, in Rising Sun, OH to the late Melvin and Elta (Ellarton) Kline.

Surviving are her three children; Wayne Lemmerbrock, Eileen Lemmerbrock and Lois (Robert) Eisenhardt. Also surviving are her three step-children; Kathy (Dale) Purcell, Amy (Mark) Curtis and Alan (Katherine) Huston. Zola is also survived by her sisters Darlene (Joe) Dennis and Paulette Miller and sisters-in-law Mary Sorgen-Ralston and Sue Huston.

Zola’s much-loved grandchildren include: Lauren Lemmerbrock, Robert Eisenhardt, Eric Eisenhardt, Alex Eisenhardt, Allison Farthing, Adam (Kelly) Purcell, Grant Purcell, Nathan Garner, Lindsey Garner, Kaitlin Huston and Riley Huston.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Albert Henry Lemmerbrock, and second husband Jerry Clark Huston, as well as by her brother Nolan Kline.

Zola loved fishing more than anything, but she also loved her family and friends. Many will remember her for being the life of the party, but also for taking care of those she loved.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.