Pamela Marie (Wolfarth) Birkmire, 73, of Findlay, formerly of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at St. Catherine’s Manor of Findlay. She was born December 26, 1946 in Fostoria, Ohio, to John & Dorothy (Minard) Wolfarth. Pam married Gerald “Gary” Birkmire, June 22, 1978 at Hope Lutheran Church, Fostoria. He died July 19, 2013.

Surviving are sisters Jan (Karl) Heaver & Marcie (Greg) Williams, both of Fostoria, Lynn (Derreck) Wagner of Lebanon, OH, sister-in-law Peggy (Bill) Wolfarth Moser of Findlay, nieces & nephews Jason Wolfarth, Tracy (Jason) Courtney, Kristi (Danny) Dukes, Allison (Chris) Heaver Garriga, Kimberli (Pat) Williams-Jones, Joshua (Adelae), Jonathan (Nichole Susi), Joseph (Bethany) & Jacob Williams, Kellyn (Craig) Beese, Keely (Alex) Wagner-Holmes, great nieces & nephews Kaitlyn, Allyson, Madelyn, Autumn, Ava, Tyler, Emma, Lane, Austin, Leah, Lily, Lila, Livy, Isabella, Gabriella, London, Tanner, Brady, Landry, Lydia, and great great niece and nephew Evelyn and Lincoln.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, step mothers Berniece Kathleen (Parsons) Wolfarth, Janice (Ludlow) Wolfarth, brother Stanley J. Wolfarth, nephew Christopher E. Wolfarth and niece-in-law Kelly (Frederick) Wolfarth.

Pam was a homemaker and formerly worked as a waitress at SS Kresge store, Fostoria & Kmart in Tiffin. She was a lifelong member of Hope Lutheran Church and a 1966 Graduate of Arcadia High School.

In earlier years, Pam enjoyed traveling, visiting numerous bed and breakfasts, driving her car, talking on the phone, sending cards to family & friends, playing with her dog “Topper” and most of all, spending time with her family, especially her nieces & nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio, with Pastor Jim Michaels officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour before services at the funeral home. Burial will be at Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to Bridge Hospice, Findlay, or St. Catherine’s Manor of Findlay activities fund.

The family would especially like to thank all of Pam’s caregivers in the Alzheimer/Dementia unit of St. Catherine’s and all the “angels” of Bridge Hospice.

