Maria D. Duque, 89, of Fostoria, passed away at 7:16 a.m., Monday December 30, 2019, at Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria.

She was born December 25, 1930 in Edinburg, Texas, to the late Antonio and Paulo (Cano) Vasquez. She married Pedro Duque Sr., April 25, 1955 in Edinburg, Texas, and he survives in Fostoria.

Also surviving are four children, Pete (Carol) Duque, Fostoria, Mario Duque, Port Clinton, Ricardo “Rick” Duque, Fostoria and Nora (Mike) Braun, Fostoria; seven grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a son, Alfredo “Fred” Duque (2015), four brothers; and a sister.

Maria retired from Roppe, Fostoria, after 34 years of service.

Private family visitation and funeral services will take place at HOENING FUNERAL HOME 242 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830, with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. Burial will follow in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria.

Memorials are suggested to St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria.

