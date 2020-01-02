Ethel A. Holderman, 97, of Fostoria, passed away at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Fostoria Communty Hospital.

Ethel was born September 11, 1922 in Fostoria to the late Vincent and Sarah Ann (Werner) Huth. She married Robert Lee Holderman November 28, 1946 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church and he died August 15, 2016.

Surviving are five children, Mary Ann Oberle, Fostoria, Jane E. (Steve) Moes, Fostoria, Barbara L. (Larry) Smith, Fostoria, Susan L. Shiff, Fostoria, and Robert L. (Maryann) Holderman II, Carey; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jody Oren (2011); son in law, Jeff Shiff (2008); sisters, Jeanette Fredericks, Madelyn Huth and Carmel Huth; and brothers, Richard and Robert Huth.

Ethel was a 1940 graduate of St. Wendelin High School. She was a homemaker and a licensed beautician who operated “Ethel’s Beauty Salon” from her home. She was an avid bridge player, golfer and reader. She enjoyed cross-stitching, visiting the YMCA and dearly loved her dog Micky.

Visitation is Friday, January 3, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 242 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Wendelin Catholic Church with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. at the church. A lunch and gathering will follow the funeral mass in the church hall. Family committal services and burial will be Monday, 11 a.m., at Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia.

Memorials are suggested to St Wendelin Church, Fostoria YMCA, a local Humane Society or to a charity of the donor’s choice, c/o the funeral home.

