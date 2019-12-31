Tommie Vernon Hickle, 74, of Tiffin, died Saturday at his home. He was the son of the late Leroy and Marie (Fogle) Hickle.

He is survived by his wife, Judith (Swartzmiller) Hickle, of Tiffin; children Trudy Yoder of Tiffin, Tommie (Jody) Hickle II of Fremont and LaVonna (Chris) Schank of Tiffin.

A private service will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Financial Assistance for Cancer Treatment of Seneca County, P.O. Box 624, Tiffin, OH 44883.

Condolences may be done at foosfuneral.com