Thelma Karis Kline, 96 of Risingsun, OH, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at her home.

She was born on August 7, 1923 in Risingsun, OH, to Guy and Zelma Mary (Alt) Keely. Thelma married John P. Woodruff, who died in WWII. She then married William Decker and he died in 1957. She then married Raymond Kline and he is also deceased.

Surviving are her sons, Donald (Joan) Decker of Bradner, and Danny Decker of Risingsun; step daughters, Janice (RV) Meyers and Linda (Steven) O’Dell of Fostoria and Patty (John) Searles of Risingsun; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She preceded in death by her parents; husbands; son, Michael Decker; brothers, Clarence, Ivan and Woody Keely; and sister, Nadine Hitchcock.

Thelma was a 1941 graduate of Risingsun High School, a former member of Beta Sigma Pi and a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Risingsun. She was employed at the Gray Printing and retired from the Fostoria Screw Co with over 20 years of service.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria with the Pastor Melissa Hart officiating.

Burial will be in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria.

Visitation will be on Friday, Hanuary 3, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St Paul’s United Methodist Church or Bridge Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.