Lynn J. Biddle, 84 of Findlay, passed away at 8:18 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Birchaven Village, Findlay.

He was born May 30, 1935 in Bellfonte, PA, to the late Jacob Astor and Gladys Ellen (Scott) Biddle.

Surviving are children, Lynn Biddle Jr. of Fremont, Joe Biddle of Fremont, Wesley of Grand Rapids, Todd Biddle of Findlay, Troy (Kristina) Biddle of Findlay and Sonja (Michael) Leister of Findlay; and brothers, Herbert (Judy) Biddle of Hardyville, South Carolina, Harold (Sharon) Biddle of Tiffin and Jerry (Luann) Biddle of Burgoon.

Private family funeral services have taken place at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830 with Pastor William Bentley presiding.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of the family’s choice c/o the funeral home.

