Ronald J. Faeth, 70 of Fostoria, Ohio, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria.

He was born October 7, 1949 in Fostoria, Ohio, to George and Margaret (Frankart) Faeth.

Surviving are daughters, Aron (Michael) Faeth and Stephanie (Rob) Rose, both of Fostoria; sisters, Jane (Bob) Frias of Fostoria and Sue Gardiner of FL; brothers, Richard Faeth of Maine, William (Teri) Faeth and Jeff (Betsy) Faeth, both of Fostoria and Patrick (Lori) Faeth of Findlay; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Faeth of Fostoria; and grandchildren, Claudia Rodriguez and Gina (Chelsie) Faeth.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and identical twin brother, Donald Faeth.

Ron retired from the Chrysler Corp., was a member of the St. Wendelin Catholic Church and was a U.S. Army Veteran during Vietnam. He was a graduate of St. Wendelin High School and collected and restored furniture and antiques. Ron was very creative, an avid music listener and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was an excellent father and grandfather.

A Mass of Resurrection will take place Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Fostoria, Ohio, with Father Todd Dominique officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria, Ohio.

Burial will be in St. Wendelin Parrish Cemetery, Fostoria, at a later date.

Memorials can be made ALS Association or to the Faeth family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.