Ronald “Ron” E. Deuble, 80 of Fostoria, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

He was born February 9, 1939, in Fostoria, to the late Vane B. and Mary Catherine (Drenning) Deuble. He married Mary Ann Anspach in June of 1960, they later divorced in 1983, and she preceded him in death in September of 2015. He then married Deanna Lynn Tong in June of 1984, and she survives him.

Also surviving are three children, Tina (Ken) Hark and Ronnie “Joe” (Lisa) Deuble, both of Fostoria, and Deborah (Joel) Hale of Tiffin; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Alfred “Buck” (Barb) Deuble and Donald Deuble, both of Fostoria.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Raymond Deuble.

Ron was a 1957 graduate of Fostoria High School. He worked for Union Carbide, retiring in 1994. In his leisure, Ron enjoyed bowling, and was a former member of the Sportsman’s Club in Fostoria.

He loved, and was a strong supporter of, Redman Football, and was a diehard fan of The Ohio State University and its Ohio State Buckeyes. He looked forward to his monthly breakfasts at I Hop or Denney’s, and outings to the Hollywood Casino in Toledo.

Most of all he loved animals, and liked to make people laugh. He will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St. in Fostoria.

Funeral services will begin in the funeral home immediately following at 2 p.m. with Rev. William Bentley presiding. Burial will follow in Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia.

Memorial contributions may be considered to the Hancock County Humane Society, or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

