Peter S. Norris, 72 of Tiffin, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at his home.

He was born on September 13, 1947 in Fostoria, Ohio, to Robert and Eula (Sheets) Norris.

Pete married Christine Holman on August 2, 1991 in Fostoria and she survives.

Also surviving is his son, Matthew (April) Clay of Tiffin; daughters, Mischelle Braman of Sandusky, Maureen Braman of Fairfield, Ohio, and Barbara (Christopher) McClees of Moore, OK; brother, Thomas Norris of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Mary Sue Norris of Flagstaff, AZ; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, Rochelle Rose of Chicago, Scott Norris of Colorado, Kim Skaggs of Columbus and Brandon Norris of New Mexico.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard and Joseph Norris; and sister, Doris Ann Norris.

Pete was a 1965 graduate of St. Wendelin High School, a member of St. Wendelin Church, a life member of the Fostoria VFW and American Legion, where he was a Past Commander. He was also a member of AA for the past 32 years and helped numerous people during that time.

Graveside service will be on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial Chapel in Fountain Cemetery with Father Gary Walters officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the United Veterans of Fostoria and burial will be in St. Wendelin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Bridge Hospice, Kaubisch Memorial Library, Seneca County Humane Society or to the Veteran’s organization of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.