Ronald D. Fruth, 76, of Fostoria, passed away at 8:52 a.m., Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green.

He was born March 21, 1943, in Fostoria, to the late Dale and Rhoda Belle (Evenbeck) Fruth. He married Judith A. Dunn April 5, 1964 at High Street (EUB) Church, Fostoria, and she preceded him in death August 6, 2012.

Surviving are three children, Charlene Trabbic, Toledo, Kyle A. Fruth, Fostoria and Candice Reece, Chicago; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brother, Timothy Fruth, Washington D.C.; and sister, Ardis (Donald) Taylor, Aiken, South Carolina. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Tanya Lynn Fruth.

Ron was a graduate of Fostoria High School and worked in the trucking industry, retiring as a dispatcher. He was a member of Risingsun First Church of God.

A memorial service will be held at the church in the spring of 2020 with Pastor Paul Rutledge presiding.

Memorials are suggested to the church c/o the funeral home.

