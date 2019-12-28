Larry Thomas Myers, age 66, of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday (December 24, 2019) at Toledo Hospital. He was born on June 24, 1953 in Lima, Ohio, to Roux & Janice (Frank) Myers. He married Violet Jean Frederick on October 4, 1972, and she passed away on September 12, 2014.
Surviving is his mother, Janice of West Millgrove; son, Robert C. Myers of Fostoria; daughter, Angela K. Banks of Perrysburg; brothers, Randy (Judy) Myers of St. Marys, Neal Myers of West Millgrove; sister, Carol (Darrell) Kidd of Westville, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Camevan Myers, Jason Hoteling, Haley Hoteling; great-grandchildren, Abel & Violet Rose. He was preceded in death by his father, Roux; brother, Rick.
Larry was a 1971 Graduate of Elmwood High School. He worked at Fostoria Distrubution as a fork lift driver.
Friends will be received 5-8 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. On-line condolences may be sent to Larry’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.
