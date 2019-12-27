Paul E. “Gene” Meisner, 75 of Alvada, OH, died unexpectedly Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Fostoria ProMedica Hospital.

He was born August 7, 1944 in Tiffin, Ohio to Paul and Hazel (Cochran) Meisner. He married Marsha Meisner on Aug. 4, 1978 in Fostoria, Ohio.

Surviving are wife, Marsha Meisner of Alvada; daughters, Lori (Jon) Frankart of Fort Seneca, Lucina Meisner of Findlay and Amy Massey of Toledo; sisters, Debbie (Jerry) Gause of Raleigh N.C. and Patsy Renwand of Castalia; 7 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Paul retired in 2010 from BOC Gases and was a 1963 Graduate of Old Fort High School. He loved fishing, going to NASCAR races, camping and spending time with his family.

Funeral services will be Monday, December 30, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria, Ohio, with Pastor Mark Self officiating.

Visitation will take place three hours prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be private at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.