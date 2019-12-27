Helen R. Buehning, 95 of Risingsun, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria, Ohio.

She was born on September 15, 1924 in Seneca County, Ohio, to the late Chaunce and Laura (Drake) Gangwer. She married Victor Buehning and he preceded her in death.

Surviving is her brother, William “Bill” Gangwer of Risingsun, Ohio; and sister, Katherine Ingler of Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Daniel Lee Buehning; brothers, Robert and Peg Gangwer, Frederick and Lola Gangwer; sisters, Sara Wildman, Gladine Goon, Trudy (Gangwer) Woodland; and sister-in-law, Emma Gangwer.

Helen was a 1942 graduate of Risingsun High School. She worked and retired from Bowling Green State University where she worked in the cafeteria. She was secretary of the Women’s Organization of Scott Trinity United Methodist Church. She was a Boy Scout Leader. Her passion was that of an artist having done many drawings and paintings.

Friends will be received from 10-11 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Scott Trinity United Methodist Church, 6076 County Road 11 in Risingsun, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday with Pastor Steve Colon and Pastor Gus Christo-Baker officiating.

Burial will be in Scott-Trinity Cemetery in Scott Township.

Memorial donations may be made to the Scott-Trinity United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made to Helen’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.