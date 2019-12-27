Cindy A. Smith, 64, of Findlay, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Blanchard Valley Hospital. She was born July 7, 1955, in Findlay to the late Harold (Hoke) R. and Shirley A. (Vitt) Smith.

Cindy is survived by her sisters: Terri Oates and Kathy Knox; several nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Bella. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Gary Smith.

Cindy graduated from Findlay High School in 1973. She worked at the Whirlpool Corporation for many years. Cindy was able to fulfill a life-long dream; she opened, owned and operated the Howl-A-Day Inn, Inc. Doggie Day Care (in Findlay) for 14 years. She was a free spirit who loved attending Rolling Stones concerts, traveling, and riding her motorcycle. But most of all she loved her friends and family (including all of her dogs and the dogs at HADI).

The family would like to thank the Blanchard Valley Hospital ICU nurses and doctors for their care and kindness. Special thanks to Nurse Desa for her compassion and dedication.

Arrangements have been entrusted to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. There will be no visitation or funeral service per Cindy’s wishes.

With her passion for dog rescue in mind, please consider a contribution be made to Teddy’s Rescue (which she organized and sat on the board), 12409 CR 99, Findlay or a dog rescue of your choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.coldrencrates.com.