Ida Louise Sendelbach, 91, a lifelong resident of Fostoria, passed away suddenly Monday morning, December 23, 2019, at Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria.

She was born May 11, 1928, in Fostoria to the late William L. and Maud E. (Robinson) Brown. She married Joseph Vanderhoff in 1948 and he passed away in 1969. She then married Gerald “Jake” Sendelbach in 1972 and he preceded her in death in 2016.

Surviving is a son, Daniel J. (Cindy) Vanderhoff, Fostoria; daughter, Sue Ann Rinehart, Fostoria, step daughter, Kim (Kirk) Harmon, Akron; seven grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a brother, William Brown Jr.; and two great-great grandsons.

Ida was a graduate of Fostoria High School and a homemaker. She had worked at Sears, Autolite, and enjoyed teaching adult swim classes at the YMCA, all of Fostoria. She was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church, the Red Cross swimming program, which was sponsored by the YMCA, a hospital volunteer and had delivered Meals on Wheels.

Ida was a master bridge player, worldwide travel, enjoyed golfing, dancing and spending the winters in California for the last 40 years. She loved being with family and friends and was known for her mile long smile.

Visitation is Thursday December 26, 2019 from 6-8 pm at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Wendelin Catholic Church with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. A luncheon and gathering will follow in the Parish Hall. Burial will be in St. Wendelin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Wendelin Church.

