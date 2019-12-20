Gail Might, 71 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at her home.

She was born on October 25, 1948 in Bracken County, KY, to Eugene and Helen (Teegarden) Day. Gail married Raymond Might and he is deceased.

Surviving are her brothers, Donald Day, Wilbur “Peck” Day and Rodney Day, all of Fostoria, and Terry Day of KY; and sisters, Octa Roelle, Norma “Toots” Marshall and Charlotte Burkett, all of Fostoria.

Funeral services will be on Monday, December 23, 2019 at noon at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria with the Reverend Paul Meyers officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Fostoria.

Visitation will be on Monday from 10 a.m. until noon at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

