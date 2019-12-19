Thelma Stevens, 82, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria, where she resided.

She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Edward and Violet Becker. She married Micheal Stevens, who passed in 2007.

Cherishing her memory is her only daughter, Lisa Davis, and son-in-law, Donald Davis Jr., both of Lawrenceville, GA.

There will be no services held at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria.

Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria, is handling the arrangements.